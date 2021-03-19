CPUD Directors to meet

AGENDA FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHESTER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

DATE OF MEETING: March 23, 2021

TIME OF MEETING: 1:00pm

PLACE OF MEETING: Chester Public Utility District Conference Room

251 Chester Airport Rd. Chester, California 96020

530-258-2171

Public Members are requested to attend by Conference Call:

1-978-990-5000. Access Code: 352713

Call to Order:

1. Discussion and possible action

Public Comment: Agenda items.

The chairperson or presiding officer shall have the exclusive authority to recognize speakers from the public. Although there is no time limit, comments are respectfully requested to be within 3 minutes per speaker per agenda item.

Closed Session:

a. Personnel: (Gov. Code Section 54957)

1. General Manager Employment

2. Interim General Manager Evaluation

Reconvene:

Report on Closed Session

Personnel Committee: Graffweg/Trotter

a. Policy #4020: Board Member Attendance

1. Discussion and Possible action.

b. Policy #3090: Debt Management Policy

1. Discussion and possible action.

Ambulance Annexation for Service:

a. Discussion and possible action

Fire Special Assessment

a. Discussion and possible action

198 Main St. Update

a. Discussion

Incident Management Team (IMT)

a. Accounts Receivable status

b. 2021 Fire Season Plan

1. Discussion

Back Flow Fees

a. Discussion and possible action

Correspondence:

a. Letter to Board from IAFF Local 5317 members dated 3~2-2021.

b. St. Andrews Letter

Comments:

a. Directors:

b. Staff:

Adjournment:

Date: 3-19-2021

By: Cheryl E. Johnson, CPUD Clerk to the Board

