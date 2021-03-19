CPUD Directors to meet
AGENDA FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CHESTER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT
DATE OF MEETING: March 23, 2021
TIME OF MEETING: 1:00pm
PLACE OF MEETING: Chester Public Utility District Conference Room
251 Chester Airport Rd. Chester, California 96020
530-258-2171
Public Members are requested to attend by Conference Call:
1-978-990-5000. Access Code: 352713
Call to Order:
a. Pledge of Allegiance
b. Agenda Approval
1. Discussion and possible action
Public Comment: Agenda items.
The chairperson or presiding officer shall have the exclusive authority to recognize speakers from the public. Although there is no time limit, comments are respectfully requested to be within 3 minutes per speaker per agenda item.
Closed Session:
a. Personnel: (Gov. Code Section 54957)
1. General Manager Employment
2. Interim General Manager Evaluation
Reconvene:
Report on Closed Session
Personnel Committee: Graffweg/Trotter
a. Policy #4020: Board Member Attendance
1. Discussion and Possible action.
b. Policy #3090: Debt Management Policy
1. Discussion and possible action.
Ambulance Annexation for Service:
a. Discussion and possible action
Fire Special Assessment
a. Discussion and possible action
198 Main St. Update
a. Discussion
Incident Management Team (IMT)
a. Accounts Receivable status
b. 2021 Fire Season Plan
1. Discussion
Back Flow Fees
a. Discussion and possible action
Correspondence:
a. Letter to Board from IAFF Local 5317 members dated 3~2-2021.
b. St. Andrews Letter
Comments:
a. Directors:
b. Staff:
Adjournment:
Date: 3-19-2021
By: Cheryl E. Johnson, CPUD Clerk to the Board
Posting:
This agenda was posted on the bulletin board outside the office of the Chester Public Utility District located at 251 Chester Airport Rd., Chester, California, at the Chester Post Office, emailed to the Plumas News Editor and at Chesterpud.org on March 19, 2021, 1:00pm by the undersigned.
/s/Cheryl E. Johnson, CPUD Clerk to the Board