Friday, January 22, 2021
CPUD to hold personnel meeting Jan. 26

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District is scheduled to hold a personnel meeting Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 a.m. The public can attend via telephone at 1-978-990-5000; Access code 352713. The agenda is below:

