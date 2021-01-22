CPUD to hold personnel meeting Jan. 26

- Citizens clamor for access to Board of Supervisors
- Quincy Chamber announces 9th annual Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-Off
By Debra Moore [email protected] Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff announced that he submitted his resignation…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Jan. 22, that there are five…
Caltrans District 2 is alerting motorists this afternoon that the National Weather Service is forecasting…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Kindergarten through sixth-grades students are returning to school for in-person instruction…
By Debra Moore [email protected] “My first thought was ‘I’m gonna die.’” That’s how an Eastern…
Plumas County, as well as the rest of the state and the country, is in…
The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced that the 9th Annual Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-Off…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas Unified does it. The city of Portola does it. Feather…
Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications (PST) announced that it has accepted a California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) award…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 21, that there are 4…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) expanded network of enhanced weather technology, including weather stations…
Plumas District Hospital launched its Senior Life Solutions service line today, Jan. 21. This new…
By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] When Cal/OSHA knocked, Plumas County supervisors reached into the General…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 20, that there are 7…
Despite some scheduling hiccups, those 75 and older who participated in today’s mass vaccinations in…
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) has published air…
By Debra Moore [email protected] When California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Amanda Ray placed all CHP…
Representatives from 21 businesses met at the New Life Christian Center in Portola on Jan….
While a lot of the focus has been on vaccine distribution recently, coronavirus testing is…
Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, today announced record earnings for the fourth…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 19, that there are 13…