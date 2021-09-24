Related Posts
Plumas County Recommended Budget
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Plumas County Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30,…
Vacancy on Chester Public Utility District board announced
The Chester Public Utility District announced a vacancy on its board of directors due to the recent resignation of Joe…
Public Notice
On September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a Resolution amending the…
NOTICE OF PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY’S REQUEST TO INCREASE RATES FOR ITS 2022 COST OF CAPITAL APPLICATION (A.21-08-015)
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este cambio podría afectar su pago mensual, llame al 1-800-660-6789 • 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE…