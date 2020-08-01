Crews battle fire on the Almanor Ranger District

Lassen National Forest resources are at scene of a vegetation fire on Doe Mountain this afternoon, Aug. 1. The fire is currently reported at 40 acres and moderate rate of spread by air attack. Fire is burning in heavy timber near Hwys 36 and 172. Currently there is no structure threat. Per Deputy Forest Fire Chief Dustan Mueller there are 7 air tankers, 4 helicopters, 10 engines, 5 crews, 3 water tenders, and 3 dozers. The public is asked to stay out of the area.

Highway 172 begins at the junction with Highway 36 near Mineral and winds through the Mill Creek area of the Lassen National Forest. This area is in Tehama County.