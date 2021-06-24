Crews continue to fight lightning-sparked fires in Susanville area

Yesterday’s thunderstorm sparked multiple fires in the Susanville area, and local crews were preparing for more.

According to Cal Fire Lassen Modoc Unit, after the lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were several confirmed lightning-caused fires in the state protection area. Cal Fire resources are currently working on 10 confirmed fires on state protection area. The largest fire, Incident 1-4 near Devil’s Corral, being 15 acres.

Lassen Modoc Unit has 14 engines, 3 dozers, 2 helicopters, and has brought in additional out of unit resources consisting of 2 strike teams of engines, 3 strike teams of crews and 2 strike teams of dozers. It anticipates additional hold over lighting fires as it continues to dry out after yesterday’s rain.

Eight of the fires are in the surrounding Susanville area and one is North West of Eagle Lake near the Coyote reservoir. Fire 2-1 is in the Fox mountain area south west of Eagle Lake.

Lassen National Forest noted the thunderstorms that came over the forest and brought some moisture to the area, but several lightning strikes resulted in two small lighting fires, one on the Hat Creek Ranger District and one on the Eagle Lake Ranger District.