Crews responding to Genesee Valley wildland fire

8:55 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters will continue to arrive throughout the night. A Forest Service spokesperson is advising that Plumas County residents can expect to wake up to the smell of smoke as the nighttime inversion will settle the smoke in the valleys. The next update is set for 7 a.m. tomorrow morning with acres burned and containment numbers posted when available.

7:25 p.m. UPDATE: The Walker Fire has a perimeter of 750 acres and is continuing to be fought from the air and on the ground. The Plumas County Sheriff reports that six residences have been evacuated and the Forest Service reports that no structures have been lost as of this time.

5 p.m. UPDATE: The Forest Service is continuing to fight the Walker Fire from the air and ground with more resources arriving. Lightning is hitting the eastern portion of Plumas County so that area is being monitored for fire starts. One of Feather Publishing/Plumasnews.com staff writers reported a fire start near Chilcoot with an engine arriving quickly on scene. Intermittent power outages were also reported.

3:38 p.m. UPDATE: According to the latest information from the Forest Service, the fire is moving up the ridge (south of Genesee Valley) in heavy timber and is 100 acres currently. Incoming storms/erratic winds are influencing the burn; fire is spotting. Evacuations along Beckwourth Genesee Road in the vicinity of Flournoy Bridge. A precautionary evacuation notification has been given to Ward Creek residents, nearby.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: Smoke is now visible at the base of the thunderheads from vantage points in Chester, Portola and Quincy. This fire is being called the Walker Fire.

2:25 p.m. UPDATE: Evacuations have been ordered along Genesee Road from Genesee to the Flournoy Bridge.

According to a spokesperson for the Plumas National Forest, crews are responding to a fire south of the Flournoy Bridge in Genesee Valley in Plumas County. Aircraft have also been called in to fight the blaze that is currently estimated at 3 to 5 acres. Local volunteer fire districts have been asked to provide structure protection. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

