UPDATE: Crews establish line around fire; mop up

Update: 7:30 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that crews have a line around the fire and are mopping up. The fire began on private land and spread to Plumas National Forest land.

Update 5:45 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that the foreward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Plumas National Forest crews are responding to a fire on Diamond Mountain Road in Indian Valley this afternoon, April 16. Flames are reportedly in the grass and trees. Fire crews on scene estimate it at approxiately an acre. More details will be provided as they become available.