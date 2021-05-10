Cromberg, Sloat residents bolster fire information hub.

The Cromberg Post Office is the place to go for the latest wildfire information.

Thanks to a $500 Wildfire Preparedness Day grant, the Sloat, Cromberg and Camp Layman Firewise Community purchased an all-weather “Firewise Communication Board.” Area residents can now get the latest Firewise information and critical wildfire notification on the new board outside of the Post Office.

The Cromberg Post Office was an information hub last year when the area was threatened by the North Complex Fire. Kathy Wells, Cromberg Postmaster and owner of the Golden Coach RV Park, kept residents informed of the latest fire-related news and distributed handouts during the fire. It became evident that residents also needed a way to get that information, including potential evacuation notices, outside the Post Office.

“Not all residents in the area have access to reliable cellphone or internet service and depend on getting their information at the Post Office,” local Firewise Coordinator Sue McCourt said. “This grant has helped us fund our board as well as other fire preparedness events this summer.”

With support from the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm, 150 communities across 26 states received funding for activities focused on what homeowners can do now to help protect their personal property from wildfire and be prepared in case of evacuation.

The local Cromberg area group used its grant for the communication board. It has become a “must see” for all things fire related and complements the fire preparedness and evacuation handouts located inside the Post Office.

Long Valley Fire Chief Steve Peters said he is pleased to see the new addition in his fire district. “Each person plays a role in having their homes prepared for wildfire as well as having their plan in place in case of an evacuation,” Peters said. “We hope everyone will take the time to read the valuable information on the board. This will help all our firefighters have a safer environment to work in as we enter in to wildfire season.”