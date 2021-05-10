Many individuals are involved in working to keep the Cromberg/Sloat area Firewise. Top row, from left: Kathy Wells, Cromberg Postmaster and Firewise; Steve McDowell, Long Valley CSD Chair and Cromberg Firewise; Dan McDonald, Camp Layman Firewise; Mike Castagnoli, Cromberg Firewise.Bottom row, from left: Sue and Mike McCourt, Sloat Firewise; Steve Peters, Long Valley Fire Chief; Patricia Peters, Long Valley FD Captain. Not pictured Claude Sanders, Cromberg Firewise. Photo submitted
News 

Cromberg, Sloat residents bolster fire information hub.

Editor
The Cromberg Post Office is the place to go for the latest wildfire information.
Thanks to a $500 Wildfire Preparedness Day grant, the Sloat, Cromberg and Camp Layman Firewise Community purchased an all-weather “Firewise Communication Board.”  Area residents can now get the latest Firewise information and critical wildfire notification on the new board outside of the Post Office.
The Cromberg Post Office was an information hub last year when the area was threatened by the North Complex Fire. Kathy Wells, Cromberg Postmaster and owner of the Golden Coach RV Park, kept residents informed of the latest fire-related news and distributed handouts during the fire.  It became evident that residents also needed a way to get that information, including potential evacuation notices, outside the Post Office.
“Not all residents in the area have access to reliable cellphone or internet service and depend on getting their information at the Post Office,” local Firewise Coordinator Sue McCourt said. “This grant has helped us fund our board as well as other fire preparedness events this summer.”
With support from the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm, 150 communities across 26 states received funding for activities focused on what homeowners can do now to help protect their personal property from wildfire and be prepared in case of evacuation.
The local Cromberg area group used its grant for the communication board.  It has become a “must see” for all things fire related and complements the fire preparedness and evacuation handouts located inside the Post Office.
Long Valley Fire Chief Steve Peters said he is pleased to see the new addition in his fire district. “Each person plays a role in having their homes prepared for wildfire as well as having their plan in place in case of an evacuation,” Peters said. “We hope everyone will take the time to read the valuable information on the board. This will help all our firefighters have a safer environment to work in as we enter in to wildfire season.”
The bulletin board at the Cromberg Post Office contains important information to help keep the area safe from wildfire this season. Photo submitted

Related Posts

IVCC annual valley-wide Yard Sale/Car Show returns to Indian Valley May 15

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      May 15 is the day to mosey around Indian Valley. The Indian Valley Chamber of…

Caltrans seeks community input in advance of Highway 70 project

Editor

Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of…

Be aware of scams targeting PG&E customers before IRS tax deadline

Editor

With just a week left until the 2020 tax year filing deadline on May 17, Pacific Gas and Electric Company…

J&J vaccine available this morning to walk-ins

Editor

Plumas County Public Health is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this morning at Feather River College from 10:30…

Fish and Wildlife warns the public that rattlesnake season Is here

Editor

Spring is here and with it brings warm weather and hot, dry conditions in many areas of California. Human encounters…

Indian Valley Chamber hosts community wide yard sale May 15 – pick up your map

Editor

The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce IVCC) is hosting its annual community wide yard sale on Saturday, May 15, beginning…