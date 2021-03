Cuccia’s Pasta-Pizza-Wine Bar, at 545 Mohawk Highway in Graeagle, will be reopening on Wed., March 24.

They are allowed to have 50 percent capacity indoors currently, and when weather permits they will be seating on the decks. A majority of their staff have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

Current hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, dinner starting at 5 p.m. For reservations, call 530-836-2121