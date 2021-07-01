Darrel L. Garcia

1957-2021

Darrel, a lifelong resident of Westwood and Lake Almanor, passed away 6/27/21. Darrel was surrounded by his family. He passed peacefully from the loving hand of his wife, Janet, into the arms of the Lord.

Darrel is survived by his wife Janet; son Nick; son Daniel and his wife Megan; grandson Rowen; and his siblings Cheri, husband Burnie; John, wife Ow; Joe; Jim, wife Susie; Robert, wife Jinnie; Connie, wife Susan; Rhonda and Vern McKinney and his numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

Darrel will be remembered as a humble and generous man who loved his family. Darrel never met a stranger and was always quick to lend a hand.

Janet was the love of his life, as he was hers, and they had fun doing life together. Darrel loved his sons and enjoyed teaching them to hunt and fish and golf and to cut wood for those Westwood winters. He also taught them how to compete in sports and cribbage. When his own sons grew up, he passed all those passions for the outdoors along to his nieces and nephews. Darrel was a competitor who gave 100 percent to any endeavor.

Darrel and his brothers played sports together from little league through high school. They were all known to be excellent wrestlers. Darrel played football and ran track, he was even known to fill in playing basketball if that team was short on players. Darrel and his wife Janet were high school sweethearts and it has been a love that knows no end.

Darrel retired from the State of California, where he worked as a Corrections Officer. Once retired, he had fun pursuing elk, deer and ducks, with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and kayaking with his wife and many rounds of golf with his best friend and brother Joe. Darrel will be missed terribly in this world for to know him was to love him.

A celebration of life for Darrel will be held on July 31, 2021 at Bailey Creek Golf Course at 4:00 p.m.