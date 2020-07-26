Death Notices

Betty Lousie Henley, age 92 died at her home in Greenville on Sunday, July 12, 2020, following a long illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

Donald R. Townsend, age 89, a resident of Chester, died at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA, on Monday, July 20, 202 following a long illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

James C. Smith, age 91, a resident of Lake Almanor, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Seneca Hospital in Chester, following a long illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy,

Bruce Kemp, age 64, a resident of Crescent Mills, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home, following a long illness. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.