Delta variant has arrived in Plumas; health officials urge vaccination

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today that the delta variant has been detected in Plumas. Plumas News has asked in which part of the county it has been detected and when the latest case count will be released this week. That information will be shared when received. In the meantime, following is the press release fr0m Public Health:

The Plumas County Public Health Agency has learned that a new, more contagious strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, known as the “delta” variant of SARS-CoV-2, is present in Plumas County. The delta variant was first identified in India and is now spreading rapidly around the world, including in California. It is transmitted more easily than the original strain of the coronavirus and also causes more severe disease.

All three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States provide strong protection against being infected with variant strains of the coronavirus, including delta, and against transmitting it or developing severe Covid-19 disease if infected.

Experts have warned that coronavirus variants are likely to cause outbreaks among unvaccinated people. The longer a virus circulates, the greater its opportunity to mutate into new, more threatening variants. A return to masking and possibly other restrictions might be required. This has already happened in several countries. The Director of Plumas County Public Health Agency states, “We are in a race against the coronavirus. The best way to stop it is for as many people as possible to be vaccinated. I urge everyone who is eligible to help fight the virus by getting vaccinated. It’s the best thing we can do to protect the children who aren’t yet able to be vaccinated and to ensure there won’t be a need to reimpose pandemic restrictions, like some other countries have done.”

The single best way to stop the spread of coronavirus variants and to protect yourself, your family and the community is to be vaccinated. By increasing the percentage of our community vaccinated against COVID-19, we can limit the spread and opportunities of COVID-19 to develop into new variants. Other protective measures include continuing the use of face coverings as well as social distancing. Though neither is required in most settings, they also help limit the potential spread of COVID-19, thereby also reducing the opportunities for variants to develop.

If you have not already gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, please check our website for how to obtain one in Plumas County. There is no cost to you for the vaccine. If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County Public Health Agency at 530-283-6337 or send an e-mail [email protected] or visit our website at www.plumascounty.us.