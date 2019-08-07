Dental mission to Fiji presentation Saturday

It was an adventure that put a smile on the faces of those who traveled all the way to the Fuji Islands and for those islanders who participated in special opportunity dental clinics.

Quincy dentist Dale Harris, his wife Nina and their staff made the long trip to paradise last May to enjoy the scenery, but more importantly help others.

Experiences of volunteering at the Natuvu Mission Creek dental clinic is the topic of a presentation Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church during the regular service. “We want to invite the community to attend,” said Nina Harris.