Denver Montgomery Slack was born to Mickey McKinnon-Trammell and Joseph “Roger” Slack of Quincy on June 4, 2021, at 4:52 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Denver weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandmother is Pamela McKinnon “Mimi” of Quincy, as well as maternal Auntie “BooBoo” Amanda Buckley and Uncle “JoJo” Joseph Buckley.

Paternal uncles are Derrick Moore and Cole Hughes.

Denver joins siblings Veronika, 9; Cash, 3; Jaxon, 2; and Reesa, 1.