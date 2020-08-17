Despite the rain, lightning ignites several small fires

The following updates are provided by the Plumas National Forest:

2:15 pm Update: Residents may see the Evans (east of Evans Pk) putting up some smoke. The Iron Fire is being mopped up at .4 acres. Worthwhile noting that none of these small fires are threatening anything currently.

1:45 pm Update: Another handful of fires has been reported including 3 fires in the Fleming Sheep Camp/Red Rock Lookout area (Willard/Sheep & Fleming) which is in the northern-most portion of the PNF below the border with the Lassen NF. Two small 1/10th ac fires are located near the Monitor Mine area (T26,R9, Secc 30/31) which is, along with the Davis Fire (Davis Mine area), west of Round Valley Lake. Another report is located on back of Camel Peak while still another .1 ac is on the backside of Claremont Pk. (T23, R9, Sec 2). As more details are reported, we’ll include them.

12:03 pm Update: Both the Neer and Iron incidents are 1/10th ac. and have a hoselay and line around them, respectively. Thumb’s up firefighters! 11:45 am Update: Two more smokes (single trees) have been reported in the Davis Mine/Long Valley area in addition to one (called the Evans Fire (T27, R10, Sec 22)) on a ridge above Cooks Creek (northwest of North Arm area). The Neer Fire is 1/10th acre and has a line around it. Residents will see and hear air attack (our eyes in the sky) flying a grid of the area looking for smokes and providing rough size-ups for the ones they see.

Indian Valley residents, depending on their location, might be able to see smoke coming from four new ignitions following this morning’s thunderstorm. A Plumas National Forest spokesman said that residents might see air tankers making drops on the Iron Fire on the north slope of Mt. Hough and the Kessler, west of Indian Valley. The condition of these fires will be updated as more information becomes available.