Details released in four-vehicle collision on Lee Summit

The California Highway Patrol released details today, April 13, regarding yesterday’s four-car collision that closed Highway 70 in both directions.

According to the CHP, Sean Oconnor, 54, of Graeagle, was driving his 2001 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 70 just west of Lee Summit at approximately 10:09 a.m. when he came upon a construction zone and stopped.

Denise Geissinger, 63, of Cromberg, was also traveling eastbound on Highway 70 in her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee; she stopped directly behind Oconnor.

Along came James Magner, 29, of San Francisco, driving a 1996 Toyota pickup, also eastbound on Highway 70, and he came to a stop behind Geissinger.

While all three of these vehicles were stopped, James Oster, 83, of Graeagle, was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup also eastbound at approximately 55 mph. According to the CHP, Oster failed to notice the stopped traffic until it was too late.

The front of Oster’s pickup struck the rear of Magner’s vehicle pushing it forward into the rear of Geissinger’s Jeep, which in turn caused her Jeep to hit the rear of Oconnor’s vehicle.

Magner was flown to Renown in Reno via Care Flight. Oconnor was taken to PDH in Quincy via Care Flight ground ambulance.

Minor injuries were reported to Oster, Geissinger and Oconnor, while Magner suffered moderate injuries. All were wearing their safety equipment.