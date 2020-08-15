Dina Lindsey-Grace of Greenville Ca, passed away Aug 5, 2020 at UC Davis Hospital. She was born March 1, 1947, in San Francisco to Carl and Becky Lindsey. When she was 2 years old they moved to Keddie and then to Quincy. She was a life long resident of Plumas County.

Dina worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company in Quincy where she made many life long friends. Many people knew Dina from Safeway where she worked for over 20 years until her retirement. She really enjoyed talking to people as they came through her line. Dina was a friend to all she knew.

Thirty-four years ago she reconnected with the love of her life Dick Grace and soon after they were married and they lived in Greenville. Those who knew her knew how much she loved her cats and all the wildlife that showed up at their property. She always had lots of stories to tell. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all.

She was preceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Dick, son Todd, Jeremy and spouse Jenna, daughter DeAnna and spouse Rich. Brother Keith Lindsey, niece Valerie, nephew Kris, sister Bonnie Lindsey Murray and spouse Patrick, nephews Justin and Joe. All her grandchildren and great nieces.