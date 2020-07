Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputy Carson Wingfield has postponed the Plumas County Disaster Council meeting scheduled for July 8 to Tuesday, July 21, 2020. It’s set for 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. We will be sending the Zoom information prior to the meeting.

Tentative agenda items that are scheduled to be discussed include Mass Care and Shelter Annex, Public Safety Power Shutoff Response Plan and the Access and Functional Needs Plan.