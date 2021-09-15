Dixie Fire Assistance offered through Plumas County Office of Education

The Plumas County Office of Education (PCOE) is now accepting applications for relief fund grants for students, staff, and families of all public, private, and charter schools within Plumas county. “We continue to receive donated funds, which will be disbursed to qualifying individuals as funds allow,” staff noted.

The maximum amount will be $500 per application, with reapplication available every 14 days. The actual amount distributed per individual will depend upon the number of applications and funds available at the time. Due to federal and state requirements, grantees must acknowledge that funds may not be used for the purchase of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, or other controlled substances.