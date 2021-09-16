News 

Dixie Fire now 86 percent contained; both zones preparing for weekend winds

Editor

As of this morning, Sept. 16, the Dixie Fire is now 960,470 acres and 86 percent contained.

The East Zone of the fire is considered nearly 100 percent contained with the exception of its Achilles heel  — the Devil’s Punchbowl, above Taylorsville. “That is the last piece of open fire line,” Operations Section Chief Mario Gonzalez said during this morning’s briefing. Firefighters are anxious to address it in advance of this weekend’s forecasted winds.

Elsewhere on the East Zone, crews continue to mop up and patrol, and remove equipment.

As fire suppression draws to an end, the focus will be on repairing the areas damaged during the firefighting effort to combat soil erosion and the potential for landslides this winter. The work includes removing hazard trees, and repairing hand and dozer fire lines, as well as roads, trails, staging areas, safety zones and drop points.

Efforts are similar over on the West Zone where crews are strengthening control lines and ensuring additional resources are available to respond to any increase in fire activity due to the incoming weather.

North of Highway 44, firefighters continue to strengthen containment lines in the vicinity of Hat Creek Rim as well as protecting critical fiber optic infrastructure. Along Highway 44 and the east and west sides of the fire, firefighters will continue mopping up and patrol.

Also as with the East Zone, suppression repair work is underway in the southern area of the fire.

Related Posts

Forest Service ended regional closure order; Plumas National Forest closed in fire-impacted areas

Editor

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region ended the regional closure order affecting National Forests in California Sept. 15, but…

Preparing for post Dixie Fire rain events

Editor

While many wildfires cause minimal damage to the land and pose few threats to the land or people downstream, some…

Further explanation on Chester outages

Editor

PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno addressed two additional power outages that affected Chester customers. Both outages impacted 1,657 customers.  (All or…

Gov. Newsom retains governorship — how did Plumas vote?

Editor

Not long after the polls closed last evening, Sept. 14, it was clear that the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin…

Portola resident arrested on child pornography charges

Editor

Portola resident Lee Edward Roe, 54, was arrested Sept. 14 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14,…

All clear: Sheriff lifts remaining evacuation warnings

Editor

The evacuation warnings for the following areas have been lifted:  East side of Mt. Hough, east to Tower Rock and…