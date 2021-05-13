Donate used shoes and raise funds for Plumas youth mountain bike team

The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds for the 2021 season.

The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the team. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Yuba Expedition (near the airport in Quincy) or Feather River Outdoors at 375 Main St. in Quincy.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Debbie Collette, Team Fundraising Committee. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our team, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

About Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team

Lost Sierra Composite (LSC) is a cross-country mountain bike team that formed in Spring 2019 for all students in 6th-12th grade in Plumas County. Riders of LSC have a ton of fun outside on trails building skills, fitness, confidence and making friends. Riders have the opportunity to race in the Nevada Interscholastic Cycling League, or just ride with the team to have fun and challenge themselves.