Dotta and Sugar fires now part of the Beckwourth Complex

July 4 marked a new management team and a new name for the Dotta and Sugar Fires burning near Beckwourth. California Interagency Incident Management Team 4, led by Incident Commander Rocky Opliger, took over command and control of the Dotta and Sugar fires on the Plumas National Forest. Incident Command and base camp are established at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola.

The team is no stranger to the area after serving extended tours of duty here on the North Complex Fire. The new management team will provide regular briefings of the lightning-induced fires that have forced evacuations and warnings, as well as impacted Highway 70 traffic.