Morning briefings such as this one held on the Dotta Fire, now will shift to a new management team beginning today. Photo courtesy of USFS
Dotta and Sugar fires now part of the Beckwourth Complex

July 4 marked a new management team and a new name for the Dotta and Sugar Fires burning near Beckwourth. California Interagency Incident Management Team 4, led by Incident Commander Rocky Opliger, took over command and control of the Dotta and Sugar fires on the Plumas National Forest. Incident Command and base camp are established at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School in Portola.
The team is no stranger to the area after serving extended tours of duty here on the North Complex Fire. The new management team will provide regular briefings of the lightning-induced fires that have forced evacuations and warnings, as well as impacted Highway 70 traffic.
The Beckwourth Complex is 1,141 acres with 262 personnel assigned. It’s predicted that the Beckwourth Complex will continue to grow given the lack of resources and the forecasted weather.
The Dotta Fire  broke out June 30 near Beckwourth and is attributed to lightning. According to the latest information it continues to back into Horton Canyon and across Horton Ridge. The Dotta Fire may gain containment based on success of current operational tactics, but the complex as a whole is expected to grow.
The Sugar Fire broke out July 2 near Nervino Airport in Beckwourth at approximately 4 p.m. triggered by a lightning strike. The Sugar Fire will continue to progress north and east into the Plumas National Forest. An evacuation advisory remains in effect for residents between Maddalena Road east to Goodwin Ranch.
Smaller lightning fires (some corrections since this morning)
Canyon: .1 acres, Controlled
Wildcat: .7 acres, mopping up
McCellan: 20′ x 20′, single tree, Contained
Clover: Controlled
Siegfried: Unable to Locate

