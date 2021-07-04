Dotta Fire is 15 percent contained; Sugar Fire is 25 percent contained

The Plumas National Forest released information on the current fires that are burning on the forest this evening, July 3.

The Dotta Fire is currently 670 acres and is 15 percent contained. The increase in acreage is due to the smoke column laying over onto Horton Ridge and causing some movement of the fire, including a spot fire. Five Hotshot crews are assigned, along with three engines and two dozers, and they made good progress today. An Evacuation Advisory is still in effect for Dixie Valley. The Dotta Fire broke out June 30 and is attributed to lightning. There are 162 personnel assigned to the fire. The estimated containment date is Sunday, June 11.