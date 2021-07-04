Smoke rises from the Sugar Fire in the Sierra Valley on Saturday, July 3. The fire has prompted evacuations and filled the valley with smoke. Photo submitted
Dotta Fire is 15 percent contained; Sugar Fire is 25 percent contained

Editor
The Plumas National Forest released information on the current fires that are burning on the forest this evening, July 3.
The Dotta Fire is currently 670 acres and is 15 percent contained. The increase in acreage is due to the smoke column laying over onto Horton Ridge and causing some movement of the fire, including a spot fire. Five Hotshot crews are assigned, along with three engines and two dozers, and they made good progress today. An Evacuation Advisory is still in effect for Dixie Valley. The Dotta Fire broke out June 30 and is attributed to lightning. There are 162 personnel assigned to the fire. The estimated containment date is Sunday, June 11.
The Sugar Fire is currently 470 acres and is 25 percent contained. The Advisory Evacuation is still in effect for residents at Maddalena Road east to Goodwin Ranch. The priority is structure protection and more resources are expected tonight to assist with containment efforts. Three Type 2 helicopters and two Type 1 helicopters are supporting both fires from the Nervino Airport. The Sugar Fire broke out July 2 at approximately 4 p.m. triggered by a lightning strike.
Smaller lightning fires (some corrections since this morning)
Canyon: .1 acres, Controlled
Wildcat: .7 acres, mopping up
McCellan: 20′ x 20′, single tree, Contained
Clover: Controlled
Siegfried: Unable to Locate

