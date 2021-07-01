A plane drops retardant on the Dotta Fire near Beckwourth in Plumas County. Photo by Trent Saxton
Highlighted News 

Dotta Fire is now 350 acres and remains 5 percent contained

Editor

The Dotta Fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, June 30, in Plumas County has now grown to 350 acres and is 5 percent contained as of 3:45 p.m. today, July 1.

The Forest Service is reporting that fire behavior is moderate with some isolated tree scorching. It is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Dixie Valley. The warnings extend from the west end of Dixie Valley Road to Beckwourth/Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake.

Firefighters are beginning to prep structures (clearing and removing vegetation) ahead of the fire.

Currently there are 12 engines, two dozers, four helicopters, five water tenders, air tankers and two hand crews working the fire.

Today’s priority was to keep the fire from impacting structures in Dixie Valley.

Resources from partner agencies assisting on the Dotta Fire include the Beckwourth Fire Department, additional resources from Lassen Modoc Unit Cal Fire and Lassen BLM.

 

Related Posts

Two Quincy men arrested on host of charges following joint effort by law enforcement

Editor

A joint operation with the Plumas County Sheriff’s SWAT team and Investigations Unit, and state Fish and Wildlife officers resulted…

PDH and Care Flight celebrate five-years; EMS program leads north state in cardiac arrest survival

Editor

Five years ago, the long term viability of Plumas District Hospital’s Emergency Medical Services program was in question. On July…

Thunderstorms continue today through Saturday

Editor

The National Weather Service is forecasting hot and dry conditions through the rest of the week, with a possibility of…

Update on the Sky Fire near Philbrook Lake on the Almanor Ranger District

Editor

The California Interagency Incident Management Team was released this morning, July 1, and command of the fire will return to…

Reminder: PUSD providing fee lunch to all youth under 18 this summer

Editor

Plumas Unified School District will once again provide a free lunch to any youth age 18 and under this summer….

Caltrans seeks public input on Highway 70 project through Quincy

Editor

Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of…