Dotta Fire is now 350 acres and remains 5 percent contained

The Dotta Fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon, June 30, in Plumas County has now grown to 350 acres and is 5 percent contained as of 3:45 p.m. today, July 1.

The Forest Service is reporting that fire behavior is moderate with some isolated tree scorching. It is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Dixie Valley. The warnings extend from the west end of Dixie Valley Road to Beckwourth/Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake.

Firefighters are beginning to prep structures (clearing and removing vegetation) ahead of the fire.

Currently there are 12 engines, two dozers, four helicopters, five water tenders, air tankers and two hand crews working the fire.

Today’s priority was to keep the fire from impacting structures in Dixie Valley.

Resources from partner agencies assisting on the Dotta Fire include the Beckwourth Fire Department, additional resources from Lassen Modoc Unit Cal Fire and Lassen BLM.