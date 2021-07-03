Dotta, Sugar and four more fires — FS reports what’s happening

The Dotta Fire, which broke out in the Beckwourth area June 30, is holding in the Horton Canyon/Horton Ridge area. Infrared mapping last night puts the fire at 533 acres and it stubbornly remains at just 5 percent containment.

Aircraft and other resources were shifted to the Sugar Fire, which broke out yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the Nervino Airport, also near Beckwourth. The Sugar Fire, which is threatening structures and forced evacuations, is now at 300 acres and 0 percent contained. Highway 70 was closed for a time yesterday, but is open now.

Crews, supported by helicopters, will provide a direct attack along the fire’s edge.