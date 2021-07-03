The Sugar Fire broke out today July 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain near the Nervino Airport in the Sierra Valley. Photo USFS
Dotta, Sugar and four more fires — FS reports what's happening

Editor
The Dotta Fire, which broke out in the Beckwourth area June 30, is holding in the Horton Canyon/Horton Ridge area. Infrared mapping last night puts the fire at 533 acres and it stubbornly remains at just 5 percent containment.
Aircraft and other resources were shifted to the Sugar Fire, which broke out yesterday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. near the Nervino Airport, also near Beckwourth. The Sugar Fire, which is threatening structures and forced evacuations, is now at 300 acres and 0 percent contained. Highway 70 was closed for a time yesterday, but is open now.
Crews, supported by helicopters, will provide a direct attack along the fire’s edge.
The Forest Service also provided a report on 4 of the 5 small fires reported yesterday:
Canyon: 40′ x 40′, staffed by smokejumpers, held overnight
Wildcat: .7 acres, completed handline and mopping up
McCellan: 20′ x 20′ single tree, lines held through the night
Siegfried: pending info this morning
Clover: unable to locate
There is a Red Flag Warning for 11 p.m. tonight through 11 a.m. Sunday morning for dry lightning with outflow winds.
The Forest remains in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/plumas/news-events/…

