Dramaworks awards scholarship to sixth-grader

By Meg Upton

[email protected]

Quincy-sixth grader Isis McGill is this year’s Elliott Johnson Smart Scholarship student, dramaworks program director Danielle Wagner Plocki announced Feb. 12.

Each year one deserving drama student is awarded the scholarship as part of the Magic Beanstalk Players program. McGill is this year’s recipient.

“Isis’s love of drama is contagious. She is always so enthusiastic to participate in our classes and productions, and embraces every character she takes on to the fullest,” said Wagner Plocki.

“Isis shows 100 percent dedication to the program. She always has a great attitude and is so deserving of this award!” Wagner Plocki continued.

“I love drama! I get to be myself and show who I am in the world. I get to have fun with others and be funny!” said McGill.

McGill will play the role of Periwinkle in the Magic Beanstalk Players upcoming production of Dear Edwina- Online Edition. The youth theatre troupe has adapted to the times and is still finding ways to sing, dance and act with students, albeit virtually.

The production will be broadcast April 16 through 18 with tickets available via the dramaworks website in March. Ticket goers purchase the tickets per household and are then sent a link and must watch the show within the timeframe of the weekend.

Wagner Plocki and Max Egloff are co-directing the production.

The Elliott Johnson Smart Scholarship was created by the family of Elliot Johnson Smart to honor his memory and love of theatre. His family and friends and theatre community contribute to the fund in his memory.

In the spirit of Johnson Smart’s memory and his love of theatre, the scholarship is awarded to one student each year who has demonstrated exemplary performance, enthusiasm and dedication to The Magic Beanstalk Player youth drama program.

Johnson Smart’s favorite animal was the octopus. “To help keep Elliott’s spirit alive, ‘Elliott the Octopus’ makes an appearance in every Magic Beanstalk Players production,” said Wagner Plocki.