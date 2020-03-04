dramaworks’ SWEET Program receives grant from California  Humanities

California Humanities has announced the recent round of Humanities for all Quick Grant awards. dramaworks’ SWEET program has been awarded $5,000 for its project titled the “I Accept You Project.”

The Humanities For All Quick Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities that supports locally-initiated public humanities projects that respond to the needs and interests of Californians, encourage greater public participation in humanities programming, particularly by new and or underserved audiences, and promotes understanding and empathy among all people in California in order to cultivate a thriving democracy.

The “I Accept You Project” will ask this question: What would Plumas County be like (i.e. what would you see, feel, hear, think?) if everyone accepted people of differing: socio-economic statuses, sexual orientations and identities, ethnicities and age groups?

The youth in the program will create installations involving drawing, painting, writing, music, film, poetry, etc. These will then be taken into the community and community members will be invited to add their art, music, written words or thoughts to the installations.

At the end of the grant period there will be a presentation of the final result, which will include a booklet, film and question and answer period.

Founder Edie O’Connor commends the teens and young people in the SWEET program for their dedication to improving the lives of Plumas County residents.

“These projects will bring the complexity and diversity of California to light in new ways that will engage Californians from every part of our state, and will help us all understand each other better,” said Julie Fry, president and ECO of California Humanities.

“We congratulate these grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues and experiences,” Fry added.

A complete list of all Humanities For All Quick Grants can be found on the calhum.org website.

California Humanities promotes the humanities — focused on ideas, conversation and learning — as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect us to each other in order to help strengthen California. California Humanities has provided grants and programs across the state since 1975. To learn more visit www.calhum.org.

The dramaworks’ SWEET program for teens from across Plumas County meets Saturdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the West End Theatre Rehearsal Hall located at the corner of Main and Crescent streets in Quincy.