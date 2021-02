The Lake Almanor Community Supper, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, is now set for Thursday, Feb.4, from 5-6 p.m. It will be drive-through only at the Memorial Hall, 225 Gay St. in Chester.

The menu for this dinner will be roast beef, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, corn pudding, salad, homemade bread and sinful brownies. The dinner is sponsored by Celebrate Recovery.