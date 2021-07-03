Dry lightning triggered several fires; Red Flag warning in effect for more

Yesterday’s weather system brought dry lightning to the northern and and eastern portions of the Plumas National Forest. The Forest Service is reporting that multiple smoke reports have been called into the dispatch center. Air and ground resources have responded quickly to each report. As of last night there were six confirmed new fires, all of them small, except for the Sugar Fire, east of Portola, which is 150-200 acres and prompted evacuations, as well as the Dotta Fire, which began on June 30, and is at 500 acres.

Unfortunately the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tonight into Sunday. Thunderstorms with strong outflow winds are predicted with little to no rainfall. The warning said this could promote the potential for multiple new fire starts from lightning, and may combine with the winds to cause a fire to grow rapidly in size and intensity before first responders can contain it.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect for eastern Plumas and Sierra counties, as well as western Lassen County.