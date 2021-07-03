News 

Dry lightning triggered several fires; Red Flag warning in effect for more

Editor
Yesterday’s weather system brought dry lightning to the northern and and eastern portions of the Plumas National Forest. The Forest Service is reporting that multiple smoke reports have been called into the dispatch center.
Air and ground resources have responded quickly to each report. As of last night there were six confirmed new fires, all of them small, except for the Sugar Fire, east of Portola, which is 150-200 acres and prompted evacuations,  as well as the Dotta Fire, which began on June 30, and is at 500 acres.
Unfortunately the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tonight into Sunday. Thunderstorms with strong outflow winds are predicted with little to no rainfall. The warning said this could promote the potential for multiple new fire starts from lightning, and may combine with the winds to cause a fire to grow rapidly in size and intensity before first responders can contain it.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect for eastern Plumas and Sierra counties, as well as western Lassen County.

Related Posts

UPDATED: More resources arriving for Sugar Fire; Highway open

Editor

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that Highway 70 is now open to through traffic. According to the Forest Service,…

Quincy makes list of top 8 small towns to visit in California

Editor

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Quincy is among the eight small towns in California that should be visited this…

Line holding on the Dotta Fire; now at 500 acres, 5 percent contained

Editor

The Forest Service reports this morning that the Dotta Fire is approximately 500 acres and remains 5 percent contained. Crews…

Hiding garbage in green waste could result in $10,000 fine

Editor

Residents who are putting garbage into their green waste and then leaving it in the green waste pile at local…

Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Editor

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake…

New fire restrictions go into effect July 2 on the Plumas National Forest

Editor

The Plumas National Forest released new fire use restrictions that go into effect today, July 2, through Nov. 30. The…