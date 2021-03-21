Eagles win at home, 22-15

The Feather River College Golden Eagles listened to head coach Nick Goulet after their first season game in Redding March 12 with the Knights.

“It was our first game since Covid,” said Goulet. “They have made all the necessary sacrifices to be able to play and I’m proud of that. We came up short and I need to do a better job getting us to start faster.”

Well, it worked! The Eagles had a big win March 20 beating the Siskiyous Eagles in Quincy 22-15. Statistics will be available later this week.

The Shasta Knights will come to Quincy for a rematch this week.