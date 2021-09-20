Eagles win second home game of the season, 32-15

By Mari Erin Roth

The Feather River College men got the best of the Monterey Peninsula Lobos on Sept. 18 in front of a stadium full of fans enjoying a sunny, breezy afternoon in Quincy. The Eagles were first on the scoreboard when FRC’s Tanner Hall made an 8-yard run into the end zone in the early moments of the game, 6-0.

Eagle LJ Mack picked up a 26-yard pass from Jared Taylor after 7 plays and a drive of 83 yards in 3 minutes. The extra point kick from Gio Morales hit the sweet spot taking the Eagles lead to 13-0.

Eagle Da’Jon Thomas carried a kickoff return 95 yards in the beginning of the third quarter, and with another good kick from Morales, the Eagles soared to a 20-0 lead.

The Monterey Peninsula Lobos didn’t roll over though; they drove 8 plays to gain 67 yards. Lobo Joshua Elmore rushed the ball 1 yard over the goal line. Sergi Rodas-Mendoza kicked the extra point to get the Lobos on the board, 20-7.

Six minutes later FRC Eagle Hall made a 4-yard run into the end zone widening the Eagle lead, 26-7. Monterey came back with 1:34 left in the third quarter to score on an 8-yard completed pass from Gavin Kuld to Evan Charles. The Lobos good 2-point conversion play narrowed the FRC lead, 26-15.

The Eagles started the fourth quarter with a bang driving 75 yards in 4 plays and 1:49 minutes for Thomas to score on a 47-yard run. The Eagles lead stretched 32-15, for the final score of the game. “Great team win,” said FRC head football coach Nick Goulet. “The coaches had the guys prepared and the players played a disciplined brand of football. We still have a ton of things we need to improve upon but looking forward to the next challenge.”

The Eagles added two Saturday home games to their schedule: the Los Medanos Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m., and for the final FRC game, the Eagles host the Foothill Owls at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

College Football scores and schedule

9/11

Feather River College Eagles 41, San Jose Jaguars 16

9/18

Feather River College 32, Monterey Peninsula 15

9/25

1 p.m. Feather River College at Merced with the Blue Devils

10/9

1 p.m. Feather River College at Hartnell with the Panthers

10/16

5 p.m. Home game: Feather River College vs. Los Medanos Mustangs at FRC Stadium

10/23

1 p.m. Feather River College at Yuba with the 49ers

10/30

1 p.m. Home game: Feather River College vs. Contra Costa Comets at FRC Stadium

11/6

1 p.m. Feather River College at De Anza with the Mountain Lions

11/13

1 p.m. Home game: Feather River College vs. Foothill Owls at FRC Stadium

Eagle Jared Taylor catches the pitch and initiates the play Sept. 18 at Feather River College. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

Eagle no. 22, Levi Andrews of Churchill County, surges forward as the Eagle team works together to clear the path covering all the opposing Monterey Lobos. Photo by Mari Erin Roth