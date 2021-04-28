Eastern Plumas fire district discusses consolidation effort

By Lauren Westmoreland

After the pledge of allegiance, board Chairperson Jeanne Graham led the board through the agenda, approving the consent and regular calendars, as well as the budget by unanimous roll call vote, before moving to the topic of the fire study group.

The board received public comment from two individuals via email. An individual identified as Bret emailed, “Yo-ho for consolidation,” and the other email commended a comment made by Leah Turner during a recent city council meeting, reiterating the need for clarification from the City of Portola on its choice to change contracts from Eastern Plumas to the Beckwourth Fire Department (BFD).

“I’m urging you to walk away from consolidation talks with the other fire districts, to protect yourselves and us from a never-ending tax drain,” the email said in part. “It’s clear that those driving this are not fully sharing what’s in it for everyone. No one from Gold Mountain or Sierra Valley spoke up — the silence is deafening.” The email was simply signed, “a resident from A 15.”

The board went on to discuss the status of the fire study group and potential district consolidation, with Graham saying that she felt that at this time, it was like trying to make a decision in a vacuum.

As of that evening, the City of Portola had approved $20,000 toward first-phase costs; Beckwourth Fire had approved $20,000; and Gold Mountain had approved $15,000. Eastern Plumas would have a cost share of just over $11,000, which may change.

“At this point, C-Road is out,” Graham stated. “They still want the coverage at this time, but if the new district goes through, they will be looking elsewhere for fire coverage. The silence from Sierra Valley fire department is deafening. If they aren’t involved, that takes us from six districts down to four districts to split the costs of the consolidation.”

Other directors agreed that it was difficult to make a final decision on signing the resolution for the fire study group without more input from their lawyer.

Graham reminded the room that the monies needed for the project wouldn’t end at the first phase, but what concerned her more was that there were some unknowns still on the consolidation, such as how taxes will work out.

The board discussed the fact that they had all encountered a large amount of opposition from community members, with taxpayers unsure how much of the bill they will end up footing. Director Kevin Sankey said, “I have a lot of seniors out there that are on a fixed income and can’t weather another tax hit, and they are very concerned about this at this point.”

“How much do we have that we could financially put into this?” Graham asked. After further discussion, the board agreed that they would like further input from the community at large, as well as legal input from their counsel. “I would really like to have more opportunity for public input on this,” Sankey said. “If I had to vote today, I would vote no, just because I haven’t heard anyone in support of it yet.”

The board decided to revisit the topic at the next meeting, to be held Monday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. and strongly encourage and invite all participation and input from constituents.