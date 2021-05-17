News 

Eastern Plumas Recreation District to hold meeting May 19

Lauren

Lauren Westmoreland
[email protected]

As a reminder to locals, the Eastern Plumas Recreation District invites all to join a meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.at Goodwin’s General Store in Chilcoot, to discuss the future Chilcoot Community Park.

Notices of the meeting have been posted at the Graeagle, Portola, Clio, and Beckwourth post offices, as well as at the Mohawk Community Resource Center and Happy Hunting Ground Store a week prior to the meeting. The meeting is open to the public and handicap accessible. Organizer Mimi Garner, Director of the Eastern Plumas Recreation District, thanks all for their support and encourages locals to attend, even to bring a friend or neighbor. For more questions, call 775-229-3140.

Related Posts

Fish and Wildlife lauds governor’s budget increases

Editor

Govenor Gavin Newsom introduced his California Comeback Plan on May 14 which includes significant fiscal resources aimed to protect California’s…

Quincy softball thanks Sierra Pacific for new uniforms

Editor

The Sierra Pacific Foundation continues to support Plumas County youth — recently donating funds to buy new uniforms for the…

Plumas entities invited to apply for $400,000 in funding through RAC

Editor

Project applications are available for funding consideration by the Butte and Plumas Resource Advisory Committees (RAC) and the Plumas National…

Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen present scholarships

Editor

The Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen have been very busy planning events and honoring local students, recently conducting a board meeting and scholarship…

Plumas National Forest announces opening dates for some campgrounds

Editor

The Plumas National Forest announced that campgrounds on the Feather River Ranger District will open in a staggered fashion as…

Graphs chart state and local COVID cases

Editor

Lake Almanor’s Dale Knutsen has been tracking coronavirus cases both in the state and Plumas County, and providing weekly graphs…