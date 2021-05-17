Eastern Plumas Recreation District to hold meeting May 19

As a reminder to locals, the Eastern Plumas Recreation District invites all to join a meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.at Goodwin’s General Store in Chilcoot, to discuss the future Chilcoot Community Park.

Notices of the meeting have been posted at the Graeagle, Portola, Clio, and Beckwourth post offices, as well as at the Mohawk Community Resource Center and Happy Hunting Ground Store a week prior to the meeting. The meeting is open to the public and handicap accessible. Organizer Mimi Garner, Director of the Eastern Plumas Recreation District, thanks all for their support and encourages locals to attend, even to bring a friend or neighbor. For more questions, call 775-229-3140.