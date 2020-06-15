Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection posts 2020-2021 budget

The Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District posted its preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The preliminary budget was adopted on June 8, 2020, and is available for inspection at the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District office at 141 Delleker Road, Portola, CA 96122 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District board of directors will meet on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to adopt the final budget. Any person may appear and be heard regarding any item in the budget or regarding the addition of other items.