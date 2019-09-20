Ecoli found in West Quincy water: boil it

The American Valley Community Services District announced this afternoon that a recent sample confirmed the presence of E.Coli bacteria in the water system. The State Water Resources Control Board in conjunction with American Valley Community Services District (CSD) are advising customers in the community of Quincy (west of Cemetery Hill) served by American Valley CSD to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and food preparation as a safety precaution.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. This is the preferred method to assure that the water is safe to drink.

The district began disinfecting the water system today and will continue through the weekend. Water users may notice a chlorine smell from the taps because as a result. The possible source of the contamination is currently under investigation. It’s anticipated that the problem will be resolved next week.