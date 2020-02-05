Elks host ‘all-you-can-eat’ crab fundraising dinner

The Lake Almanor Elks Lodge is gearing up for its annual scholarship fundraising “all you can eat” crab dinner, including clam chowder and bread, at the lodge in Chester on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting with a 5 p.m. social hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner price is $45.

The funds from the dinner allow Elks to continue their tradition of awarding scholarships to high school seniors in the communities of Chester and Westwood for academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

As Vince Lombardi once said, “Leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.”

This is the biggest event of the year for raising scholarship funds.

According to members, the Elks take great pleasure and pride in assisting and rewarding the hardworking, young leaders of our communities.

Over the past four years, the Lake Almanor Elks Lodge has awarded 30 scholarships worth almost $25,000. These scholarships include academic awards to graduating seniors from local schools in Chester and Westwood, as well as scholarships for those pursuing two-year vocational programs.

Additionally, over the past four years, the Elks have awarded $3,700 to five students, funded by the Elks National Foundation, and $4,000 to six special needs students, funded by WALA (Wheel Around Lake Almanor).

The event includes tickets for a drawing at $5 per ticket for two half cords of firewood and a Savage .22 semi-automatic rifle, donated by Chester Tactical Sports.

The actual drawing for these prizes will be held at the annual scholarship awards presentation on Elks Family Night, Tuesday, May 26.

According to Reed Hilliard, Scholarship Committee member, “One hundred percent of the funds for our scholarships come from local donations and fundraisers. … We couldn’t offer these opportunities to our seniors without the help and support of the entire community.”

Dinner tickets can be purchased in Chester at Roland Insurance, 650 Main St.; Edward Jones, 361 Main St.; or Coldwell Banker Kehr/O’Brien, 244 Main St.

Seating will be limited so don’t wait to purchase tickets and be a part of this worthy cause!