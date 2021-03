Ella Jean Neff was born to Haydn and Josh Neff of Taylorsville on Feb. 26, 2021, at 6:57 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Ella weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Blake Shelters and Mary Shelters of Taylorsville.

Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Nancy Neff of Taylorsville.

Ella joins brother Alex Vincent Shelters-Neff, 9.