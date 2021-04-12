Elladee Davina O’Neil was born to Martina and Michael O’Neil of Quincy on April 6, 2021 at 2:26 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital. Elladee weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 inches long.

She joins siblings Emilie, 15; Elijah, 11; and Evalynn, 3.