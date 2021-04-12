Births Vitals 

Emma Lee Jennings

Emma Lee Jennings was born to Rachel Sikking and Daniel Jennings of Quincy on March 31, 2021 at 7:22 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy.

Emma joins siblings Trevor, 18; Courtney, 13; and Bryson, 6.

 

Michaele Ross

Michaele Ross died on her 79th birthday April 7,2021, peacefully in her sleep. Ross, formerly of Graeagle, was residing in…

Marriage licenses

April 2, 2021 Jay Lee and Keegin Wood, both of Quincy Cameron DeLeon of Quincy and Gabrielle Palmer of Castro…

Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Theodore (Ted) George Hoskins, traveler extraordinaire, left us to explore undiscovered horizons. He was born…

Titus James Shipp

Titus James Shipp was born to Carolyn and James Shipp of Quincy on March 20, 2021, at 12:16 a.m. at…

Ann and Dick Joy

Called Back Home! On behalf of the children, grand-children and great grand-children of Ann and Dick Joy, we would like…

Rolf Blaine Gaudard 

Rolf Blaine Gaudard of Gualala, California, passed away on March 20th, 2021. He was born February 11, 1932 in St….