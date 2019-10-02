EPHC CEO is on 30-day leave following closed session

Eastern Plumas Health Care’s Board of Directors held a special closed session meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1. There were three items on the posted agenda: hold a public employee performance review of the CEO; public employee discipline and appoint an acting CEO.

Jayne O’Flanagan, the health care district’s human resources director, issued the following statement to the press and all EPHC managers: “Todd Plimpton is starting a thirty day leave of absence today. While he is away I have assumed the role of Acting CEO. As always, HR does not share the reason for an individual’s leave. We expect Todd back at the end of the month.”