Esperanza Foundation golf tourney at Whitehawk benefits local students

Esperanza Foundation’s annual golf tournament and fund raiser concluded this week at Whitehawk Golf Course. This event, the High Sierra Spring Golf Classic, has been on going for 10 years. Foundation President Bill Davis reports this event was gain very successful. He said players came from San Antonio and Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, Oakland, San Francisco, Woodland, Davis, Reno, Graeagle and Clio. A special guest this year was Victor Fuenzalida from Santiago, Chile where he is President of the Senior PGA of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile.

Teams played golf at Grizzly Ranch on Monday and Tuesday at Whitehawk Ranch. The team composed of Victor Fuenzalida, Bill Davis and Bill’s 11-year-old grandson, William Chequian, won low score of best ball 135. On Tuesday there was a tie of two teams, one composed of Whitehawk players, Rob Cook, Victoria Cook, Barbara Competello and Mark Verutti. The other team was composed of Larry Raber from El Macero in Davis, Terry Fitzwater from Granite Bay and Bill Kennedy from Whitehawk.

This event serves as the principle source of fund raising for Esperanza Foundation scholarships for Portola High School seniors. Over the past 7 years the Foundation has given out 28 scholarships totaling $105,000. This year’s event raised $12,000. This year’s award winners were Owen Bowling, Olivia Fragiacomo, Justine Rapacilo and Mya Wilson.