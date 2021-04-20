Related Posts

CPUD to hold finance, regular meetings

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District will hold a Finance Committee meeting on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. The regular…

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Submitted

Notice of Proposed Amendment to Ordinance 18-01 – Requirements Pertaining to New Water Well Permits NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that…

Swain Meadow Restoration Project

Submitted

Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board 9 April 2021 To Interested Parties Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated…

First 5 Plumas Commission has funding available to serve children

Submitted

First 5 Plumas is issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to select a licensed mental health clinician with specialized training…

Chester utility district to hold April 1 meeting

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District is holding a special meeting Thursday, April 1.

Opportunity to Comment on the Yellow Creek Watershed Restoration Project Draft EA, Almanor Ranger District, Lassen National Forest

submitted

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest is inviting your comments on the environmental assessment for the Yellow…