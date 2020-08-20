Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Evacuation advisory for remainder of La Porte Road

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

A mandatory evacuation order is in place on La Porte Road from Thompson Creek to Red Bridge, and now an evacuation advisory is in place from Thompson Creek to Highway 70.

The evacuation notices are in response to the Claremont Fire burning south of Quincy.

