Ryan Tompkins, of the University of California Cooperative Extension, adds a little wind to stir flames during a demonstration of what can happens to homes not prepared for a fire event. Photo by Victoria Metcalf
Highlighted News 

Event helps residents better prepare for fire season

Editor
By Victoria Metcalf

Despite gray skies and the threat of rain, area residents turned out to the Plumas County Wildfire Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy.

Five speakers were lined up to give presentations on related topics during the event. Fire-related organizations also had booths providing information and literature on the importance of preparing homes and property to be fire safe.

Following a general welcome, Plumas County Sheriff’s Patrol Commander Carson Wingfield discussed what the public should know in the event of a wildfire. Many communities throughout Plumas County including residents and visitors have been exposed too often to the threat of wildfire. Just last summer several local communities were evacuated due to wildfires. Wingfield talked about Code RED and what to do during an evacuation situation.

Plumas County Animal Control Officer Alec Saez discussed how to evacuate animals, including when and where to evacuate livestock and pets.

Richard Stockton, one of the organizers hoping to have Quincy designated as a Firewise community, talked about recent efforts to form the group. Stockton and co-organizer Mike Flanigan represent two local insurance companies. Both know the difficulties local residents have in finding companies that will insure their homes and the numbers who have seen their policies cancelled.

The Keynote Speaker was Steve Quarles of the University of California Cooperative Extension program. He discussed how to prepare the home and assisted Ryan Tompkins, also of UCCE, on a burn demonstration.

The demonstration showed audiences what could happen when a fire reaches a combination of pine needles and a plastic gutter and other incidents when homeowners weren’t prepared for a wildfire.

Related Posts

Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Plumas County

Editor

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for a late season weather system that will bring a quick period…

Cornhole tourney to benefit Graeagle Fire

Editor

On Saturday, July 3, the first annual cornhole tournament will be held to benefit the Graeagle Fire Department, starting at…

Petting zoo and craft fair coming to Chilcoot

Editor

Goodwins General Store is teaming up with the Sierra Valley 4-H on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 2…

Despite a dry year, snowmelt makes for dangerous water recreation

Editor

Despite the dry year, outdoor recreationists who enjoy California rivers and streams should remain aware of dangerously cold swiftly moving…

Mark your calendars for white elephant sale at the fairgrounds

Editor

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair Foundation is inviting the public to a white elephant sale at the fairgrounds on the Saturday…

Local air and ground ambulance rebrands as REMSA Health

Editor

The Regional Emergency Medical Service Authority (REMSA), Northern Nevada’s nationally-recognized ground ambulance service and Care Flight, Northern Nevada and Northern…