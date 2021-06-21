News 

Expect delays on SR- 36 between A-13 and Chester

Lauren

The Susanville California Highway Patrol has released a traffic alert as of 10:00 a.m. warning of 15 to 20 minute delays on SR- 36 between A-13 and Chester due to highway maintenance performed by Caltrans. Please remember to slow for the cone zone and plan accordingly today.

 

 

Related Posts

Town Hall Theatre announces new protocols; seeks public’s support

Editor

The Town Hall Theatre has modified its operating protocols following the release of new state guidelines. Face Covering Guidelines: Fully…

PSREC holds 2021 photo contest

Lauren

PSREC distributes more than 7,000 copies of Ruralite each month to members in Plumas, Sierra, Lassen and Washoe counties! Wouldn’t…

Brian Dahle visits Susanville; offers little hope for saving CCC

Lauren

By Sam Williams at Lassen News California District 1 State Senator Brian Dahle visited Susanville Wednesday, June 16 and met…

PCSO releases statement about Portola Fire

Lauren

Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has released this statement: On June 18, 2021 at approximately 1525 hours, or 3:25 p.m., the…

UPDATED: Highway 70 open to one-way controlled traffic

Editor

UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: Hwy. 70 is now open to one-way escorted traffic. Please drive with caution. UPDATE 7:22 p.m.: Plumas National…

How to obtain a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination

Editor

Officials on Friday unveiled a new system through which Californians can access a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record….