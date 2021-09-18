News 

Expect up to 1-hour delays on Highway 89 between Greenville and Canyon Dam

Editor
Caltrans announced this evening, Sept. 17, that motorists should plan for delays along Highway 89. Starting on Monday, Sept 20, motorists should plan for up to 60-minute delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Traffic will be escorted under one-way reversible traffic control at the top of each hour between Canyon Dam to just north of Greenville.
Delays and work windows on Highway 89 between Greenville and the junction of  Highways 89/70 for the
hazardous debris removal operation will remain the same until further notice. The operation starts at 9 a.m. (Monday through Saturday) with 20-minute maximum traffic delays, under one-way reversible traffic control.
This new schedule and delay times will allow the contractor to maximize the amount of material removed from the fire damaged areas between traffic openings. This effort will help expedite the project with anticipated completion prior to the arrival of inclement weather conditions. The recovery work does not have an anticipated completion date at this time.
Caltrans District 2 and its contractor partners thank the local communities and traveling public for their continued patience as vital repairs continue to be made along multiple routes impacted by the Dixie Fire.
Please contact the Caltrans Public Information Office at 530-225-3426 or by email with questions. Updates can also be found on our Facebook and Twitter pages. 24/7 roadway conditions, included areas of road work, can be found on QuickMap or by calling 1-800-427-7623. Roadway conditions for the Western U.S. can be found on One-Stop-Shop.

