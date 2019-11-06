The Sierra Valley Fire Department joined forces with the Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department at the Sierra Valley Firehouse in Chilcoot on Saturday, Oct. 26, to host a fall festival. The event featured a haunted house, tacos, a prize drawing and the interactive Fire Safety House from Washoe County. Back from left: Kyle Sexton, Brandon Saenz of Cold Springs Fire Department and Jake Marsh. Front from left: Rich Hunt of Cold Springs Fire, Brian Evans, event organizer Bailey Murphy and James Murphy. Photo by Ian Hoffmann