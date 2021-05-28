Feather River Action! invites community to clean up Portola

Feather River Action! is a grassroots organization based in Portola, which started in 2021 to respond to the proposed aggregate mine in Portola.

The group also states that they work to monitor, publicize, and defend against threats to the Feather River ecosystem, including forest mismanagement, harmful wildlife policies, and other pollution and development threats.

“We hope to create a fun, social, safe and inclusive grassroots group to get everyone involved in defending the Feather River. We host educational forums, walking tours, workshops, community clean-ups,” said Josh Hart of Feather River Action! during a brief interview. One such cleanup is being held on Saturday, June 5 in Portola.

“Illegal dumping is a problem throughout Feather River Country,” Hart stated in his invitation to the community. “Let’s give Portola some love and celebrate our defeat of the industrial sand mine and asphalt plant!”

The group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Portola City Park across from city hall, and then will disperse across the city to pick up trash. The group will reconvene at 12:30 p.m. at the park for a casual lunch and celebration of the mine defeat.

Organizers ask that attendees please continue to physically distance during this event, with event attendance at the risk of the participant. Attendees are asked to please bring a hat, sunscreen, water, bag lunch, work gloves, and to wear long sleeves or old clothes.