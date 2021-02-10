Feather River Adult School is offering free English classes

Do you want to improve your English? Feather River Adult School is offering FREE classes to those who want to better understand, write, and speak English. Classes will be held at the following times and locations:

Quincy: Tuesdays beginning March 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

501 Main St (across from the Courthouse)

Portola: Wednesdays beginning March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

CRC Elementary. room 4 AND

Thursdays beginning March 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

CRC Elementary. room 9

Text (530) 680-9831 for more information.

¿Quieres mejorar tu inglés? Feather River Adult School está ofreciendo clase GRATIS a aquellos que quieren entender mejor, escribir y hablar inglés.

Las clases se llevarán a cabo en los siguientes horarios y lugares:

Quincy: Martes comenzando el 2 de marzo a las 5:30-7:30

501 Main St (frente al Palacio de Justicia)

Portola: Miércoles comenzando el 3 de marzo a las 5:30-7:30

CRC Elementary. Aula 4 Y

Jueves comenzando el 4 de marzo a las 5:30-7:30

CRC Elementary. Aula 9

Envíe un mensaje de texto al (530) 680-9831 para obtener más información.