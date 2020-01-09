Feather River Bulletin Public Notices for the week of 1/8/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000282

(Expires: 12/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Sierra Valley RV Park

Business Address: 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129, County of Plums

Mailing Address: 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129

Loy, Alvin Trustee or GDL Irrevocable Trust, 81247 State Route 70, Beckwourth, CA 96129

This business is conducted by: Trust

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/30/2019.

Signed: /s/Alvin Loy

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 12/03/2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

12/25/19, 1/1, 1/8, 1/15/20

CNS-3324111#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published PR

Dec. 24, 31, 2019, Jan. 8, 2020|

Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Thompson Meadow Restoration and Water Budget Evaluation Project

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and United States Forest Service (USFS) have released a draft Environmental Assessment/Initial Study (EA/IS), and DWR intends to adopt a proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), for the Thompson Meadow Restoration and Water Budget Evaluation Project (proposed project). The draft EA/IS and proposed MND have been prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and the California Environmental Quality Act to provide agencies, the public, and interested parties an opportunity to review the environmental analysis of the proposed project.

The proposed project is located on National Forest System lands within the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, approximately 11 air miles north of Portola, CA, in Plumas County. The purpose of the proposed project is to restore channel/floodplain function to 0.68 miles of degraded stream channel along Thompson Creek and 47 acres of degraded meadow in Thompson Meadow to reestablish the historical meadow water table elevation, stabilize eroding stream banks, improve water quality, attenuate flood flows, and restore meadow vegetation. A secondary purpose of the proposed project is to improve the quality and quantity of woody and non-woody riparian vegetation along stream reaches and to improve wildlife habitat and livestock forage. A full water budget evaluation will be conducted comparing pre- and post-project implementation conditions. A complete description of the proposed project is included in the draft EA/IS.

The EA/IS provides an assessment of the proposed project’s potential significant adverse impacts on the environment. The EA/IS concludes the proposed project would not have any significant adverse effects on the environment after implementation of mitigation measures.

The EA/IS is being circulated for public review and comment for a period of 30 days starting January 8, 2020. Written comments should be submitted and received no later than close of business on February 7, 2020.

Copies of the draft EA/IS and proposed MND are available at:

• http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52760

• A printed copy is available to view during business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the DWR office located at 2440 Main Street in Red Bluff and at the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District at 23 Mohawk Road in Blairsden.

Please submit comments in writing or email to either:

• Todd Hillaire, California Department of Water Resources, 2440 Main Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov.

• Responsible Official, Matt Jedra, District Ranger c/o Plumas National Forest, Attn: Joe Hoffman, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), FAX (530) 283-7746. Comments may be mailed, delivered, faxed, or emailed (comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-beckwourth@usda.gov).

The most effective comments are those that follow the guidelines below:

• Comments should be concise and focus directly on the analysis in the EA/IS.

• Comments should identify the specific part of the EA/IS at issue and include supporting evidence and facts.

• The commenter should provide complete references and/or citations, particularly when referring to websites (that is, provide a specific URL address rather than simply citing “DWR website,” for example).

Written comments must be received by close of business February 7, 2020. For further information, please contact Todd Hillaire at (530) 529-7347 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov or Matt Jedra at (530) 836-2575 or mjedra@fs.fed.us.

Published FRB, IVR, PR

Jan. 8, 2020|

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to (202) 690-7442 or by email to program.intake@usda.gov.

Published LCT

Jan. 7, 2020|

Published FRB, PR

Jan. 8, 2020|

Legal Notice for

Opportunity to Comment

Thompson Meadow Restoration Project (52760)

Beckwourth Ranger District,

Plumas National Forest

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Thompson Meadow Restoration Project Environmental Assessment (EA). Your comments are important to the Forest Service and the planning process. Submitting project specific written comments at this time allows us the opportunity to consider your comments before completing the Environmental Assessment and draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact which are expected in March 2020.

This EA discloses the comparative analysis of the options being considered to restore the natural hydrologic function of 47 acres of degraded meadow along a 0.68 mile reach of Thompson Creek using a variety of restoration techniques including complete fill of the incised channel, in-channel raised riffle rock structures, and partial fill of the incised channel (commonly known as ‘pond and plug’).

The primary purpose of the proposed project is to restore channel/floodplain function of degraded meadow in order to reestablish the historical meadow water table elevation, stabilize eroding stream banks, improve water quality, attenuate flood flows, and restore meadow vegetation. A second objective of the proposed project is to improve the quality and quantity of woody and non-woody riparian vegetation along stream reaches to improve wildlife habitat and livestock forage, as well as to conduct a full water budget evaluation before and after project implementation.

Thompson Creek is a tributary to McReynolds Creek, which flows to Red Clover Creek in northeastern Plumas County. The project area is located solely on National Forest System lands within the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, approximately 11 air miles north of Portola, CA, in the vicinity of Red Clover Valley, and lies within T25N, R13E, Sections 25 and 36, Mount Diablo Base Meridian.

The Thompson Meadow Restoration Project EA document has been prepared in compliance with federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations and also serves as an Initial Study (IS) for the state California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). California Department of Water Resources is the lead agency for CEQA compliance. The EA/IS document and supporting documents are available for public review at the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, Blairsden, CA 96103. Electronic copies are also available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52760. It is also possible to navigate to the project website via the Plumas National Forest webpage (https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas). Select the “Land and Resources Management” tab, then select “Browse through the Forest Projects,” and then find the project name.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR §218, Subparts A and B. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR §218.2) who submit timely, project specific written comments during a public comment period will be eligible to file an objection (36 CFR 218.24(b)(6)) and should sign the comments or verify identity upon request (36 CFR §218.24(b)(8)). Comments should be written within the scope of the proposed actions, have a direct relationship to the proposed actions, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR §218.2).

Comments will be accepted for 30 days following the publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record, Portola Reporter. The publication date of this legal notice is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. You should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Electronic comments should be submitted via email to comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-beckwourth@usda.gov. Attachments to comments must be submitted in one of the following formats only: Microsoft Word (.doc or .docx), rich text format (.rtf), or Adobe portable document format (.pdf).

Comments may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to the Responsible Official, Matt Jedra, District Ranger c/o Plumas National Forest, Attn: Joe Hoffman, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), FAX (530) 283-7746.

For additional information regarding this document, contact: Matt Jedra, Beckwourth District Ranger, Plumas National Forest, at (530) 836-2575 or matthew.jedra@usda.gov; or Todd Hillaire, Senior Water Resources Engineer, California Department of Water Resources, Northern Region Office, at 530-529-7347 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov.

Published FRB, IVR, PR

Jan. 8, 2020|